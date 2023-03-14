FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, announced a Mt. Hope man has been sentenced to prison for felony drug conspiracy and child neglect.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Craig A. Webster, 35, of Mt. Hope, was sentenced to ten years for the crime of conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver fentanyl, and to serve one to five years for four counts of the felony offense of gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious injury. Webster’s maximum sentence is fifteen years in prison, and he must serve a minimum of three and a half years in prison before being eligible for parole.

On December 17, 2020, Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting incident involving a child that had occurred in the Mill Creek Road area of Mount Hope. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 13-year-old child had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. After additional investigation, officers learned a total of seven children were in the home at the time of the incident and that one of the children had brought the firearm to the home and that he had accidentally shot another child.

While searching for evidence related to the child shooting, officers found a bag containing a large quantity of suspected heroin. After finding the suspected heroin, officers returned with a search warrant and found additional suspect heroin, digital scales and other drug trafficking evidence. Officers learned through this investigation that the home was being used as part of a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

West Virginia State Police Lab tested the suspect substance and determined it was actually fentanyl. 420 grams of fentanyl was recovered from the home. This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.