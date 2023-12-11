FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was sentenced to prison for the felony offense of sexually filming a minor, as well as additional misdemeanors.

Casey R. Shelton, 23-years-old of Fayetteville, was sentenced to prison on November 3, 2023, for ten years each for two counts of the felony offense of use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, one year in prison for the misdemeanor offense of domestic battery, and one year in prison for each of two counts of the misdemeanor offense of violation of a domestic violence protective order.

Fayetteville Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence incident involving a 17-year-old female victim on December 5, 2021. The victim reported that she was in a relationship with Shelton for around six months, and that she confronted Shelton on November 30, 2021, when she thought he was cheating on her. Shelton reportedly got angry with her and threw her to the floor where he proceeded to hold her down and choke her.

Several days later, the victim got a domestic violence protective order against Shelton. After the domestic violence protective order was obtained, the victim received threatening messages from Shelton.

In following interviews with the victim, she revealed to the police that Shelton had sexually explicit videos of her. Following a search, multiple sexually explicit videos and images of the victim were found on Shelton’s phone.

Shelton must serve the sentences concurrently, meaning he will need to spend a minimum of two years and six months in prison before being eligible for parole. After his release, he must serve 25 years of sex offender extended probation, which could be changed to a prison sentence if the terms of probation are violated and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The Fayetteville Police Department investigated the crimes, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith prosecuted the case.