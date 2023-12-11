BROWNSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County announced a Fayette County man was sentenced for the felony crime of kidnapping.

Paren O’Dell, 44, of Brownsville, WV was sentenced by Chief Judge Paul Blake Jr. to 30 years in prison for the felony crime of kidnapping. O’Dell must spend a minimum of seven and a half years in prison before being eligible for parole.

On September 5, 2022, West Virginia State Police Troopers were dispatched to the Brownsville area of Fayette County after receiving reports of domestic violence between a man and woman. When troopers located Paren O’Dell at his home, they spoke with the victim who claimed O’Dell had kept her trapped in his home for several weeks and earlier that day O’Dell had attacked her.

The victim stated O’Dell attacked her, strangled her and threatened to kill her multiple times. The victim escaped through a window and was able to get to a neighbors house, but was located by O’Dell and forcefully dragged back to his home. The victim suffered facial injuries, a broken ankle and signs of strangulation.

Troopers were able to secure security footage from one of the neighboring houses which showed the victim leaping from a second story window and then being dragged back by O’Dell. O’Dell pleaded guilty to the crime on August 11, 2023.