RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti Jr., announced a Fayette County man was arrested after performing fraudulent schemes.

On December 12, 2023 Shannon Davis, 50, of Rainelle was sentenced to one to ten years in prison for the felony crime of fraudulent schemes. Davis pleaded guilty to this crime on October 19, 2023 and will need to serve a minimum of one year in prison before he will be eligible for parole.

In January 2023, Davis was contracted to remove an old fence and to replace it with a brand new offense. The person who contracted Davis reported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department that he paid Davis $3,000 to perform this job, but Davis failed to perform any work after receiving the payment. Davis also did not return the $3,000 and eventually blocked communication with the victim.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.