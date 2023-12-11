ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. reports an Ansted man was sentenced to prison for the felony act of breaking and entering.

Ethan Lester, 32, was sentenced to one to ten years in prison by Circuit Judge Paul Blake Jr., for felony offense of breaking and entering. On November 6, 2022, an officer with the Ansted Police Department responded to a burglary in progress by a person who was following Lester after fleeing a scene.

The person following Lester updated the officer to Lester’s whereabouts. The officer’s search failed to find Lester in the area stated. The officer received updated information and found Ethan Lester being held at gunpoint by another homeowner in their basement.

Lester was taken in custody by the officer and the total stolen item value determined to be more than $4,000 from several properties in Ansted, WV. Lester was ordered to pay restitutions to the victim(s) along with his prison sentence.