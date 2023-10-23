FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was convicted of an election crime, according to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Darrell Sharp II, of Fayette County, was charged with unlawful voter registration and in May 2023. Sharp attempted to cast a ballot in the 2022 General Election while on parole for a felony conviction, ultimately being challenged and dismissed by the Fayette County Board of Canvassers.

Four months later, while still on parole, Sharp attempted to register to vote at the WV DMV. Sharp was found guilty of these convictions in July 2023 and on September 18th was given the sentence of one year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

“Cheating in an election is no longer tolerated in West Virginia. Our partnership with the county clerks and our team of experienced investigators have secured convictions throughout the state. Our efforts in this regard will persist.” WV Secretary of State Mac Warner

This conviction for election law violations is the 4th conviction in 2023 and the 3rd since July. The WV Secretary of State’s investigation into Sharp was spearheaded by WVSOS Investigator Charlie Bryant.