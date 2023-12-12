OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti Jr. announced an Oak Hill man is facing prison time for their third offense of domestic battery.

Laron Mitchell, 41, of Oak Hill was sentenced by Judge Paul Blake Jr. to one to five years in prison for his third offense of domestic battery. Mitchell was previously charged with domestic battery in 2019 and 2020 and convicted of both offenses.

On December 4, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to Oak Hill for a report of domestic violence. Upon arriving to the home, the victim met law enforcement at the driveway where they reported Mitchell had punched them in the back of the head and grabbed their throat. Mitchell was reportedly upset due to the fact the victim failed to purchase him beer.

A child of the victim was able to call 911, alerting officers to the domestic violence and allowing the victim to escape. The victim was taken to Plateau Medical Center where she was treated and released for minor injuries.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Mitchell plead guilty to this offense on July 18, 2023.