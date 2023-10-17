OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – A teacher’s aide in Fayette County was arrested for allegedly mistreating a special needs student at New River Intermediate School.

According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, Amanda Hollandsworth is charged with three counts of battery on a disabled child.

The incident was reported to WVSP by the school’s principal on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

After the investigation concluded, Hollandsworth was arrested on Monday, October 16, 2023, and arraigned in Fayette County Magistrate Court. Her bond was set at $25,000 pending court proceedings.