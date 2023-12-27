MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reported a Fayette County woman was charged with the felony offense of Burglary.

Shannon Bennet, 48, of Sewell Mountain was charged with the felony offense of Burglary. On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at around 4 p.m. deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a home in Meadow Bridge for a possible burglary complaint.

The homeowner told deputies when they arrived that he owned a vacant home and that when he went to do a daily check on the property, he found a woman actively attempting to steal items. Deputies took Bennet into custody shortly after.

Bennet will await further court proceedings before a trial date will be set.