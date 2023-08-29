ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman is being returned to Ohio for multiple warrants after being pulled over.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, on August 28, 2023, Rebecca L. Maichle, 42 of Ansted, was pulled over for a traffic violation. After having her driver’s license looked at, deputies noticed she had outstanding warrants out of Lawrence County, Ohio.

Maichle’s probation that was broken was for charges of assault, domestic violence, arson, and possession of dangerous drugs.

Maichle was transported to Southern Regional Jail to wait for police from Ohio to pick her up.