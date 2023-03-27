LOOKOUT, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, in October 2022, deputies began an investigation into suspected credit and debit card theft and fraud. The suspect, Angela Holly, was identified and allegedly over 20 fraudulent transactions were discovered.

Holly is charged with 21 counts of Fraudulent Use of an Access Device, and 21 counts of Computer Fraud. Holly was taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

