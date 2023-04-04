MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, announced on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, a Montgomery woman was found guilty after attempting to steal copper wiring from the old WVU Tech campus in Montgomery.

Brittany A. McBrayer, age 34 and formerly of Montgomery, West Virginia, was found guilty of the felony crimes of conspiracy and destruction of property, and the misdemeanor crime of trespassing, following a two-day trial before Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr.

On August 31, 2022, an employee of W.V.U. Tech in Montgomery observed a man carrying McBrayer on his back near the football field. The man said McBrayer had been stung by yellow jackets and needed to get her medical attention. The WVU Tech employee inspected the football field and found an attempt had been made to steal copper wiring from the lights and lighting system for the football field causing damage. The WVU Tech employee found lengths of copper wire had been removed from the lighting system and a pair of bolt cutters still attached to partially cut wiring.

The employee also found a backpack, a pair of jeans, a pair of socks, and a pair of shoes had been left behind on the football field. A search of the backpack revealed a pair of bolt cutters and other tools, and a cell phone which was determined to belong to McBrayer.

This crime was investigated by the Montgomery Police Department. McBrayer’s sentencing has been scheduled for May 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. McBrayer faces 2-15 years in prison for the felony convictions and up to 6 months in jail for the trespassing conviction.