FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti Jr., along with Circuit Judge Thomas H. Ewing, announced a Fayette county woman was sentenced for her role in a significant drug trafficking organizations.

On June 8, 2023, Samantha Cody, 35, of Glen Jean, was sentenced to serve 60 years in prison for the conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and one to 15 years in prison for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Cody will need to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before they are eligible for parole.

Samantha Cody was a member of a drug trafficking organization that allowed out-of-state drug dealers to bring their market to Fayette county, WV. Cody was one of the primary distributors of drugs for Heather Hewitt, who was recently sentenced for their role as the leader of the drug trafficking organization.

Beginning in August of 2021, the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, using a confidential informant, began buying meth and fentanyl from the organization. Throughout further purchases from August 2021 to February 2022, Cody was found to be personally involved in the distribution of larger quantities of meth and fentanyl. When Cody was arrested on February 19, 2022, she was found to be in possession of fentanyl, meth and cocaine. Ledgers found at the residence of Heather Hewitt and Jarod Hendrick documented the distribution of more than one pound of controlled substances by Samantha Cody.

Judge Ewing further noted the significant harm to the community and citizens of Fayette County caused by the organization’s drug dealing.