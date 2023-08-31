FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A couple from the Fayetteville area are facing multiple felony charges in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau Deputies investigated a potential fraud complaint on March 6, 2023. During the investigation, it was discovered that a Fayetteville couple had made fraudulent claims about their child having cancer, and received approximately $20,000 from multiple organizations that was meant for treatment for their child.

Victims of the fraud included Izzy’s Walk Fundraiser, Fayetteville Baptist Church, the IronPigs MC, and the Fayetteville Women’s Club.

The acts of fraud took place between December 2021 and March 2023.

Teddy Phillips, 41, and Brandy Phillips, 36, both from Fayetteville, were charged with the felony offenses of child abuse, four counts each of Fraudulent Schemes, and four counts each of Felony Conspiracy.

The Phillips’ were arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate and posted a $35,000 bond each, and now await further court proceedings.