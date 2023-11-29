FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According Chief Deputy Shannon Morris, on November 29, 2023, close to 8:00 A.M., deputies responded to a call about shots being fired in the Jenkins Fork area of Beckwith. When the deputies got there, they were told that homeowner’s ex-husband, Charles Treadway, 69 of Fayetteville, forced his way into the house and fired two shots, just missing the woman laying in her bed.

According to the deputies, the woman said that the ex-husband told her it was supposed to be a murder-suicide. He then left the house. Detectives were able to get warrants for Treadway, which resulted in his capture in Dunbar by the US Marshall Service Southern District CUFFED Taskforces out of Beckley and Charleston.

Treadway was charged with the felony offenses of Attempted Murder and two counts of Wanton Endangerment. He was then transported to a Kanawha County Magistrate to be arraigned.

He was then taken into custody. This incident still remains under investigation.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) helped in the investigation.