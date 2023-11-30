FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing several felony charges according to Fayette County Chief Deputy Morris.

On October 20, 2023, deputies were contacted by a local Fayette County business to begin an investigation against an employee believed to be committing fraud. During the investigation, deputies found several Venmo transactions totaling more than $7,000 from the employer’s business account to a personal account belonging to an employee.

Jonathan Suzza, 29 of Fayetteville, is charged with 21 counts of Computer Fraud. Suzza was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate where he posted bond. Suzza will await further court proceedings.

