FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After a four-day trial, a federal jury has found a former Fayette County law enforcement officer guilty of child sex trafficking and obstruction of justice.

Larry Allen Clay Jr., 57, of Fayetteville, was found guilty of sex trafficking a 17-year-old female and attempting to obstruct justice. On two separate occasions in June 2020, while Clay was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department, Clay paid a total of $100 to co-defendant Kristen Naylor-Legg to have sex with a 17-year-old minor female relative of Naylor-Legg.

During each incident, Clay remained in his Gauley Bridge Police uniform for the entire sexual encounter. The first incident occurred at Clay’s Gauley Bridge-issued vehicle on a rural Fayette County road. The second incident took place inside the old Gauley Bridge High School. Law enforcement authorities were able to retrieve DNA evidence from a washcloth discarded in the room where the second incident took place. In September 2020, Clay sought to persuade Naylor-Legg to lie to law enforcement about the incidents and also asked a law enforcement officer if his criminal conduct could be covered up.

The jury found Clay guilty of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor and via coercion, sex trafficking of a minor and via coercion, and two counts of obstruction of justice. Clay is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison. Clay will also be required to register as a sex offender.