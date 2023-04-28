FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After a four-day trial, a federal jury has found a former Fayette County law enforcement officer guilty of child sex trafficking and obstruction of justice.
Larry Allen Clay Jr., 57, of Fayetteville, was found guilty of sex trafficking a 17-year-old female and attempting to obstruct justice. On two separate occasions in June 2020, while Clay was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department, Clay paid a total of $100 to co-defendant Kristen Naylor-Legg to have sex with a 17-year-old minor female relative of Naylor-Legg.
During each incident, Clay remained in his Gauley Bridge Police uniform for the entire sexual encounter. The first incident occurred at Clay’s Gauley Bridge-issued vehicle on a rural Fayette County road. The second incident took place inside the old Gauley Bridge High School. Law enforcement authorities were able to retrieve DNA evidence from a washcloth discarded in the room where the second incident took place. In September 2020, Clay sought to persuade Naylor-Legg to lie to law enforcement about the incidents and also asked a law enforcement officer if his criminal conduct could be covered up.
The jury found Clay guilty of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor and via coercion, sex trafficking of a minor and via coercion, and two counts of obstruction of justice. Clay is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison. Clay will also be required to register as a sex offender.
“This defendant was a uniformed police officer, a chief of police, and the young victim had the courage and toughness to come forward and tell the jury about these horrific crimes. She is incredibly brave. This prosecution is the result of outstanding investigative teamwork by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the West Virginia State Police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Rada Herrald and Monica D. Coleman and our trial team for securing guilty verdicts on all four counts in the case.”United States Attorney Will Thompson