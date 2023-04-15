POWELLTON, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Kimberly area is facing multiple felony charges after a wildfire killed a forester in Fayette County.

According to information from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a wildfire in the Tucker Hollow area of Powellton was reported at 6 PM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Through the night the fire grew by hundreds of acres.

While battling the fire on Thursday night, April 13, 2023, West Virginia Division of Forestry worker Cody Mullins, 28, of Mount Hope, was ultimately killed after a tree fell on him. The Fayette County Rope Rescue Team, Armstrong Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery Fire Department were dispatched to recover Mullins.

While the fire was being put out, it was discovered that the fire was intentionally set. Arson investigators from the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and the Division of Forestry were subsequently called to the scene to immediately start an investigation.

One person, David A. Bass, 39, of Kimberly, was arrested for starting the fire.

Bass was charged with four felony counts of Wildland Arson and one count of Murder. He is currently at Southern Regional Jail while waiting for court proceedings.

Sheriff Mike Fridley and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department offered their condolences to those close to Cody Mullins.

While an arrest was made, anyone with any additional information on the fire is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

