GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A man from Fayette County was convicted of multiple sex crimes against a minor.

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti Jr., 33-year-old Brendan T. Willis, of Victor, West Virginia was convicted for Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian. He was also convicted for First-Degree Sexual Abuse, following a three-day trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.

According to court documents, in January of 2020, a juvenile female disclosed that Willis had sexually abused her on two separate occasions when she was under the age of 12. In response, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau opened an investigation against Willis. It was determined that Willis had sexually abused her on two separate occasions.

Willis faces between ten to twenty years for Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian and between five and twenty-five years for First-Degree Sexual Abuse. He is also facing a minimum of 50 years of supervised release.

He will be sentenced for the crimes on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 11 a.m.