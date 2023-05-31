FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after an early morning burglary in Fayette County.

According to information from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were called to the Comac Convenience Store located on the corner of Lively St. and US Rt 19 in Fayetteville around 6 AM on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The manager reportedly saw that the doors were busted when he entered the property. Only lottery tickets were stolen. A vehicle with tickets inside was found on the property.

After looking at video, deputies were able to identify Robert T. Williams, 27 of Belva, as the suspect for the stolen tickets.

He was charged with Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny, both felony offences. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of Destruction of Property.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.