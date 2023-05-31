FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Oak Hill was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the role he played regarding a high profile drug trafficking organization in southern West Virginia.

According to information from the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Ewing sentenced Jarod Hendrick, 42, formerly of Oak Hill, to 60 years in prison for his role in transporting and distributing different types of drugs through a high-profile drug trafficking organization operating primarily in Fayette County.

The DTO reportedly made it possible for other out-of-state drug dealers to increase their network within Fayette County and others across West Virginia. Hendrick was reportedly the boyfriend of the DTO’s leader, Heather Hewitt, who was sentenced in May 2023 to 90 years in prison for her role.

According to court documents, in June 2021, an investigation was opened by the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force into a high-profile drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating primarily out of Fayette County.

Beginning in August of 2021, the Task Force, using a confidential informant, began buying meth and fentanyl from the organization. Throughout further purchases from August 2021 to February 2022, Hendrick and Hewitt were found to be directly involved in the distribution of large amounts of meth and fentanyl.

When he was arrested at the Hendrick/Hewitt home, he was in direct possession of more than one pound of fentanyl, two pounds of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of cocaine, $125,172 in cash, multiple sets of digital scales, and five firearms.

Hendrick was officially charged with Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl and Greater Than 50 Grams of Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. Hendrick must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.