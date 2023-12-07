CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was recently sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

His charges include, conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl and aiding and abetting the distribution of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents, Darrell Lamar Holcomb, also known as “Smiley,” 32, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, in or before 2019, supplied drugs to a person in Oak Hill. The drugs included, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana.

Holcomb or another person working in this operation would bring the drugs to the person from the Detroit, Michigan area once or twice per month. Holcomb would accept payment after the person sold the drugs and also got cell phones for him and that person so that they could contact each other.

In early December 2021, Holcomb made a deal with that person to sell him five pounds of methamphetamine and 4.4 pounds of fentanyl and a cutting substance to add into the drugs. At that point, the person owed Holcomb approximately $60,000.

Co-defendant Nicole Christian Ball, 44, of Jackson, Michigan, later admitted that she the other person involved in this transaction. On August 1, 2023, Ball pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

They are still awaiting their sentencing.