MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Shaun L. Williams, age 45 of Meadow Bridge was sentenced on July 7, 2023, to five years in prison for the felony offense of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

On March 3, 2022, officers decided to do a search warrant at a home occupied by Williams in Danese, West Virginia after receiving a complaint from a neighbor that Williams was trespassing on their property to hunt.

Williams was identified on the neighbor’s trail camera as well. During the search, officers found multiple firearms, including the Savage .223 rifle Williams was seen carrying on the trail camera picture. Williams is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions. Testing proved that the Savage .223 rifle was seen carrying was fully operable.

On April 18, 2023, Williams pleaded guilty to this offense and must serve one year and three months in prison before becoming eligible for parole.