MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, announced a woman has been sentenced to prison for the felony crimes of conspiracy and destruction of property, and the misdemeanor crime of trespassing.

Brittany McBrayer, 34, of Montgomery, was sentenced to serve two to fifteen years in prison for the felony convictions and fined $100 for the misdemeanor crime. McBrayer’s sentences will run consecutively and she will not be eligible for parole until she has served two years.

On August 31, 2022 McBrayer was found attempting to strip copper wire from the WVU Tech’s Montgomery campus. A WVU Tech employee found her backpack which contained a pair of bolt cutters and various other tools.

This crime was investigated by the Montgomery Police Department.