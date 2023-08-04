SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department announced two men were arrested after an overnight drug investigation.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were patrolling U.S. Rt. 60 in Smither on August 4, 2023 around 4a.m. when they noticed two men acting suspiciously in the parking lot of an automotive repair shop. Deputies stopped and questioned the men and discovered the men had parked a car at the repair shop.

During questioning, the deputies noticed a black bag underneath the vehicle that upon searching contained various drugs. The bag contained a large amount of heroin, a small amount of methamphetamine and a large quantity of Xanax pills, an estimated total of $10,000 in street value.

Roy Martin, 49 of Charleston, and Tracy Brown, 44 of Cabin Creek, were both charged with the felony offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. In their investigation, deputies also discovered Brown had an extraditable warrant from the state of Ohio.

