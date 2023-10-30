FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A 55-year-old Myrtle Beach man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on October 29, 2023 at around 7:30 p.m., deputies and fire service personnel responded to suspected arson of an abandoned trailer in the Horseshoe Creek Road area of Victor.

Dispatchers were given a person’s name that was seen leaving the area of the trailer before it went up in flames. The person’s name matched a BOLO from Jackson County for a man with active warrants and had made threats to commit suicide by cops.

The man was located and taken into custody without incident, and the fire was put out by fire personnel. Deputies received a mirandized statement from the man who admitted to setting the fire to what was revealed to be his childhood home that he had ill feelings towards.

55-year-old Mark D. Moorehead, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with First Degree Arson, which is a felony. He was also processed for an active warrant for domestic assault from Jackson County, and was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

The incident is still under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.