FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Nicholas County man was sentenced for grand larceny in Fayetteville.

33-year-old Robert T. Williams, of Belva, was sentenced to up to ten years in prison for the felony offense of grand larceny.

A call of a person breaking and entering was reported at the Comac gas station/convenience store located in Fayetteville, West Virginia on May 21, 2023. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau investigated the incident and discovered that Williams broke the glass on the front door and entered the store, where he then stole three cases of lottery tickets which were valued at more than $5,000.

Once law enforcement arrived on scene, they were told that Williams had fled the scene after loosing his car keys in the store. Williams was then arrested after he was seen walking along U.S. Route 19. Williams was ordered to pay restitution to the victim for the broken door, and the stolen lottery tickets were recovered.