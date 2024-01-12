HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — An Oak Hill man is facing felony charges after a stabbing in Fayette County.

27-year-old Kentrell Goodman, of Oak Hill, was charged with the felony offenses of Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding. He was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate, and given a $200,000 bond.

According to Chief Deputy Shannon Morris from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called by the Oak Hill Police Department on November 24, 2023 about a stabbing victim that was taken to the Plateau Medical Center.

The stabbing reportedly occurred in the Hilltop area of Fayette County. Deputies gathered evidence and witness statements about the incident, and discovered that a fight had broke out between Goodman and the victim, where the victim was stabbed.

Warrants were obtained for Goodman, who was thought to have fled the scene, and the warrants were then given to the United States Marshall Service C.U.F.F.E.D. task force to help with Goodman’s arrest.

Goodman was arrested by the United States Marshal Service in South Carolina on January 4, 2024, and he was taken back to West Virginia.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s Bureau is investigating the incident, and anyone that has information about it can call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 304-574-3590, or the Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Defendants are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, and criminal complaints are only a document that allege criminal charges.