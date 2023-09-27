OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reported an Oak Hill man is facing numerous felony charges.

Jason Rice, 40, of Oak Hill, was charged with 74 counts of Felony Computer Fraud and the felony offense of Obtaining Money Under False Presence on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. On September 5, 2023 deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department began a fraud investigation that occurred from June 2023 to September 2023.

Deputies met with the victim who expressed she hired Rice to do some work on her residence and then noticed non-approved money transfers from her debit cards. Rice had told the victim he could not accept cash or checks and in turn linked the victim’s debit card information to different money transfer apps and had sent himself more than $7,000 with the victim’s bank information.

Jason Rice was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate and was transported to Southern Regional Jail pending a $50,000 bond.