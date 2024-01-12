OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Anthony Ciliberti Jr. announced an Oak Hill man is facing prison for felony fleeing with reckless indifference.

Dennis Scarbro, 33, of Oak Hill was sentenced on January 8, 2024 to serve one to five years in prison for the felony offense of fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference. Scarbro must serve one year before he is eligible for parole.

On April 14, 2023, Oak Hill Police Department officers reported seeing Scarbro run through two stops signs. When officers attempted to pull Scarbro over, he started to flee on his motorcycle resulting in a high-speed chase on Gatewood Road. Scarbro ran several stop signs and passed a school bus with its stop sign down while children were crossing.

Scarbro was arrested after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a fence. Scarbro was sentenced to prison by Circuit Judge Paul Blake Jr.