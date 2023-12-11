OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An Oak Hill man was sentenced for a felony driving offense involving a revoked license.

42-year-old Joshua S. Fletcher, of Oak Hill, was sentenced to up to three years in prison for he felony offense of third offense driving while licensed revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, and will need to pay a $3,000 fine.

Fletcher was pulled over on September 17, 2022 by a member of the Oak Hill Police Department after almost hitting oncoming traffic. During the stop, the officer discovered that Fletcher’s driver’s license was revoked for a previous D.U.I., and that he had also been convicted of the same crime in 2018 and 2019. During this time, Fletcher was on parole for a previous felony conviction.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy McLaughlin, and investigated by the Oak Hill Police Department