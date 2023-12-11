OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An Oak Hill man was sentenced for two counts of felony sexual assault.

James R. McMillion, 57, formerly of Oak Hill, was sentenced to up five years in prison for each offense for convictions relating to two counts of the felony crime of third-degree sexual assault, must serve at least two years before being eligible for parole, and will be subject to 20 years of parole. The parole time period could be changed to a prison term is the parole conditions are violated by McMillion, and he will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Members of the Oak Hill Police Department responded to a parent’s complaint on May 31, 2021, of her child being in a sexual relationship with an adult neighbor. The minor revealed that she was in a relationship with McMillion from age fourteen to fifteen.

West Virginia law states that a child under sixteen years old is deemed incapable of consenting to sexual activity.

The Oak Hill Police Department Detective Bureau investigated the crime, and Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, West Virginia prosecuted the case. The Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center provided victim support services for the family.