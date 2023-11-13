FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A 42-year-old Rainelle man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on October 15, 2023, deputies responded to an overdose in the Lookout area. Responding EMS personnel administered life-saving measures, however the measures failed and the victim died.

Witnesses stated that a man was seen leaving the house shortly before the victim was found. Detectives located the man, identified as Michael S. Gray, and interviewed him during the investigation. Gray revealed that he used narcotics with the victim, but insisted that the victim was alive when he left.

42-year-old Michael S. Gray, of Rainelle, is charged with the felony offense of Death Resulting from Failure to Render Aid While Engaging in the Illegal Use of Controlled Substances. Gray is at the Southern Regional Jail to wait for further court proceedings.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 304-574-3590, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.