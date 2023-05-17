FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman originally from Raleigh County was sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for multiple felony drug crimes in Fayette County.

According to a press release from the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Heather L. Hewitt, 42, originally of Prosperity, was sentenced in a Fayette County court for her felony convictions of Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl of greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine and Delivery of Fentanyl.

According to court documents, in June 2021, an investigation was opened by the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force into a high-profile drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating primarily out of Fayette County. Through thorough investigation it was determined that Hewitt was the leader of the DTO.

Beginning in August of 2021, the Task Force, using a confidential informant, began buying meth and fentanyl from the organization. Throughout further purchases from August 2021 to February 2022, Hewitt was found to be directly involved in the distribution of large amounts of meth and fentanyl. According to court records, Hewitt was also responsible for bringing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and meth into West Virginia.

When Heather Hewitt was arrested on February 19, 2022, she was in possession of more than one pound fentanyl, two pounds of meth, three ounces of cocaine, digital weight scales, five guns, and $125,172 in cash. More money was also seized from other locations and Hewitt’s Cash App account.

Courtesy: Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney

The total amount of money seized from Hewitt and the organization totaled more than $250,000.

Documents found at Hewitt’s home showed she was directly responsible for the distribution of more than 14 pounds of different drugs.

Heather Hewitt was sentenced to 60 years in prison for Conspiracy to Deliver Fentanyl of greater than fifty grams and six to 30 years for the Delivery of Fentanyl. These sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. She was also ordered to pay a fine of $25,000.

Hewitt must serve a minimum of 21 years in prison before she becomes eligible for parole.

Hewitt’s DTO was reportedly responsible for a large amount of the drug traffic in and out of Fayette County. A release from the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office stated the following:

The hard work of the officers of the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force put an end to a significant drug trafficking organization that had been operating in Fayette County. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Stick with 59News for your latest news and weather updates.