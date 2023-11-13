FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A 39-year-old Smithers man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on November 3, 2023 deputies investigated possible sexual abuse of a minor. Based on the initial investigation, there was enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant.

39-year-old Brian T. Whittington, of Smithers, was charged with the felony offenses of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person in Trust. He was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate where he posted a $35,000 bond and awaits further court proceedings.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 304-574-3590, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.