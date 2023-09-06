UPDATE: 11:05A.M. 9/6/2023 MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identities of the three bodies found in Mount Hope.

At approximately 7:46 p.m. on September 5, 2023, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 366 Legends Highway for a possible shooting. The shooting suspect was reportedly still on scene threatening to commit suicide or to enter a shootout with the police.

After arriving on scene, police entered the home and found 60 year-old James Shrader, 59 year-old Henry Schrader and 24 year-old Jesse Dech all dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Sheriff Fridley reports the shooting is believed to be a double murder-suicide committed by Jesse Dech. The Chief Medical Officer will examine the bodies to determine the cause of death.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Dech’s home and found materials in alignment with the making of a pressure bomb.

This incident is under current investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.

