KANAWHA FALLS, WV (WVNS) — Two people were arrested after an armed robbery in the Kanawha Falls area of Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was called to a report of an armed robbery at 601 Kanawha Falls Road on October 24, 2023, at approximately 5:40 PM.

During the investigation, the victim told investigating deputies that a man, identified as Samuel Frederick Stewart, 43, of Kanawha Falls, had pointed a shotgun at him from his home and demanded the victim come inside. Once inside, Stewart allegedly ordered the man to remove all of his clothes and to leave his cellphone on the floor before leaving the home.

Due to findings in the investigation, a search warrant was carried out by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Tactical Operations Unit at the home belonging to Samuel Stewart. Once in the home, investigators found a 12-gauge shotgun and the victim’s cellphone and clothes.

Also found during the search warrant was a two bags filled with different drugs. One was reportedly filled with a substance consistent with heroin, while the other was filled a substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Samuel Frederick Stewart was arrested and charged with First Degree Armed Robbery. He also had an active bench warrant in Fayette County and an active Capias in Kanawha County.

Chasity Hughes, 27, of Kanawha Falls, was also arrested. She was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Both Stewart and Hughes are being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond each.