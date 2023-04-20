GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Two people from the Glen Jean area of Fayette County are facing multiple felony charges after they were reportedly found in someone else’s home.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, around 11 PM on Thursday, April 19, 2023, deputies with the Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Glen Jean.

The release stated the homeowners returned home and found a window was broken, with a man and woman inside. Before deputies were able to arrive on scene, a male suspect reportedly ran to a nearby home.

Once on scene, a woman, Ashley Billips, 36, of Glen Jean was arrested. Deputies proceeded to search and find the second suspect, Donald Tartt, 36, of Glen Jean. Deputies also found property that was missing from the original home that was broken into.

Both Billips and Tartt were charged with felony Nighttime Burglary and misdemeanors of Destruction of Property and Petit Larceny. Donald Tartt is also being charged with a felony of Possession of a Firearm and a misdemeanor charge of Brandishing.

They are both awaiting court proceedings while in Southern Regional Jail.