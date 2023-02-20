FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Fayetteville man and a Mount Hope woman are facing charges for the possession of several Schedule I drugs.

The two are both facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provided the following information regarding these charges.

Just before 4:00 A.M. this morning February 19, 2023, deputies were doing patrols on Gatewood Road in the area of Shiloh Mobile Home Park.

During this time, deputies saw a vehicle with two people slumped over they suspected could be experiencing a medical emergency. When deputies checked the vehicle, they saw an open bag with what was believed to be drugs in the lap of one of the passengers. It took several minutes to get the individuals awake.

Once the two were finally awake, deputies were able to retrieve the bag which had a group of smaller bags of what is believed to be heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamines, four small scales, and a large sum of cash. An additional search of the vehicle found a gun as well.

Christopher Shepherd, 46 of Fayetteville, and Michelle Newton, 33 of Mount Hope, were both charged with the felony offenses of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Narcotic and Possession With Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Narcotic. Michelle Newton Christopher Shepherd

Both Shepherd and Newton were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.