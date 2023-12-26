FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two men were sentenced to prison for malicious assault in Fayette County.

On December 6, 2023, 37-year-old Willie Copley plead guilty and was sentenced to two to ten years in prison for the felony crime of malicious assault.

Copley must serve a minimum of two years in prison consecutively to his current sentence that he is currently serving from Wayne County for first degree murder and robbery, before being eligible for parole.

On December 12, 2023, 43-year-old Benjamin Marcum plead guilty and was sentenced to two to ten years in prison for the felony crime of malicious assault.

Before becoming eligible for parole, Marcum will need to spend a minimum of two more years in prison that will be served consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving from Wayne County for robbery.

Copley and Marcum attacked a fellow inmate on November 10, 2020 when they were in prison at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Mount Olive, Fayette County, where they proceeded to beat and kick the other inmate in the head. The victim was treated for multiple broken facial bones, after being life-flighted to the Charleston Area Medical Center.