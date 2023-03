OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The victim from the Oak Hill shooting is identified.

The suspects Andres Torres and Amanda Soultz were on the run after a shooting in Fayette County on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

On Friday, March 31, 2023, at 9:51 A.M., the victim identified as Michelle Dawn Smith, 41, of Fayetteville, WV, died due to her injuries. An autopsy will be performed. Charges for the suspects will be upgraded to First Degree Murder.