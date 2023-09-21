FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Deputies responded to a single-car crash with an overturned car on Edmond Road on the evening of September 12, 2023.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman who was reportedly driving with two minor passengers. Deputies allegedly smelled alcohol from the woman, and called a DUI Expert with the department. The driver of the car was revealed to be driving under the influence of alcohol and admitted to having “a few” shots of moonshine.

Whitney L. James, 26 of Winona, was charged with two felony counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Substantial Injury or Death, and misdemeanor offenses of DUI, DUI with Minors in the Vehicle, and Failure to Maintain Control.