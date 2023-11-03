MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County Labor Union official was found guilty of embezzlement.

Jason Todd Weaver, 50, of Mount Hope, WV pleaded guilty to embezzlement of funds by an officer of a labor organization.

According to court documents on October 29, 2021, Weaver used his role as a secretary and treasurer of Local Union 1509 of the American Postal Workers Union to write a check totaling $352 to his own bank account from the account of the Beckley bank account.

Weaver further admitted to writing 12 other checks from the Local Union bank account to his own, totaling $2,679. Weaver also admitted to forging the names of other authorized account holders between April 25, 2016 and May 19, 2021.

Weaver is scheduled for sentencing on February 9, 2024 where he faces up to five years in prison, followed by three years of parole and a $250,000 fine. United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the United States Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards.

A mugshot for Jason Weaver is unavailable at this time.