Fayette County man arrested in Charleston on sexual abuse charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
richardcurl_1559069219079.jpg

A Fayette County man was arrested by Charleston Police for alleged sexual abuse.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Charleston Police arrested Richard Curl of Red Star. Curl was wanted for multiple felony offenses, including First Degree Sexual Abuse, Use of Obscene Material with the Intent to Seduce a Minor, and Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian. These charges stem from an investigation in 2018 conducted by detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. 

Curl is in the South Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Caroline Foreback reports live outside of Roena Mills trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caroline Foreback reports live outside of Roena Mills trial"

Officers in your child's school could be offering more than just security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officers in your child's school could be offering more than just security"

Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley woman receives gift of life, shares story in celebration of Giving Tuesday"

Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday"

Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News