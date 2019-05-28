Fayette County man arrested in Charleston on sexual abuse charges

A Fayette County man was arrested by Charleston Police for alleged sexual abuse.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Charleston Police arrested Richard Curl of Red Star. Curl was wanted for multiple felony offenses, including First Degree Sexual Abuse, Use of Obscene Material with the Intent to Seduce a Minor, and Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian. These charges stem from an investigation in 2018 conducted by detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Curl is in the South Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.