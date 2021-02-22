Fayette County man behind bars after allegedly pointing loaded gun at child

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at a child.

On September 12, 2019, Detectives with the Oak Hill Police Department were contacted by Child Protective Services about a case regarding William Bennett. While investigating, one of the children said she and her younger sister were playing with NERF guns. Her younger sister then went to Bennett and said her sibling was trying to shoot her.

During an interview with the victims, they told investigators Bennet said, “Let us see how she likes it if she gets shot.” Bennett then went into the room they were playing in with a silver and black gun and pointed it at the older girl. The victim claims she did not know if it was a real gun or not but said “she was scared” and thought he was “going to shoot her.”

The younger victim confirms Bennett did get a gun and point it at her sister.

Bennett is charged with two count of Child Neglect Creating Risk or Serious Injury of Death. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.