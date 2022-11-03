ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of his neighbor.

Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announced today, November 3, 2022 that on November 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, will be sentenced for the First-Degree Murder of Craig Anthony Cottle.

On February 18, 2021, State Police responded to a shooting near 94 Carver Street in Robson, Fayette County When police arrived on scene, the Defendant, Douglas J. Greene, told law enforcement officers that he had shot and killed his neighbor, Craig Anthony Cottle.

Greene spoke with a detective with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department about the events leading to Cottle’s death. Greene claimed that the two men had been drinking together that evening and that Cottle had attacked him after the two had argued. Greene claimed that he had shot Cottle acting in self-defense.

Mr. Cottle was found in a camper in which he had been living and it was determined that he had died from two gunshot wounds.

Further investigation revealed numerous inconsistencies between Greene’s statement and evidence from the crime scene. It was further determined that Greene had also been living in a camper nearby and that the camper had caught fire and burned two months prior. Greene blamed Cottle for setting fire to his camper and was supposedly seeking revenge for the destruction of his camper.

Greene was convicted of First-Degree Murder following a three-day jury trial that concluded on August 24, 2022.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr. and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.