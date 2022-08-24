FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Fayette County man is convicted of murder.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Douglas J. Greene, of Robson, was convicted of First-Degree Murder.

On February 18, 2021, police responded to 94 Carver Street in Robson, Fayette County in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, Greene told officers that he had shot and killed his neighbor, Craig Cottle.

Greene told deputies the two men were drinking together that evening and Cottle attacked him after an argument. Greene claimed he had shot Cottle in self-defense.

Cottle was found in a camper in which he had been living in. Deputies determined Cottle died from two gunshot wounds.

The investigation found that Greene had been living in a camper nearby and that camper had caught fire and burned two months prior to the argument. Greene blamed Cottle for setting fire to his camper and appeared to be seeking revenge for the destruction of his camper.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.