FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS ) -- A woman from Fayette County was convicted on one felony and one misdemeanor charge stemming from a 2018 incident.

On December 22, 2018 Norine Maryanne Perry, 49, of Mount Hope, WV went into her ex-husband's home without permission and caused damage to both his home and car. Evidence in the trial showed that Perry sent her ex-husband text messages admitting the destruction while she was still in the home.