SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr. announced today, May 19, that a Scarbro man has pled guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Terry L. Treadway, age 64 of Scarbro, West Virginia, is facing five to twenty-five years in prison for each count and up to 50 years of supervised release.

On June 28, 2021 the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau received a report from someone who believed Treadway molested two minors for several years. The victims were interviewed by the Fayette County Sheriff’s and revealed Treadway had molested them multiple times during the ages of six to eleven. During the investigation two more child victims of Treadway were identified.

These crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau. A sentencing hearing for Treadway has not yet been scheduled.