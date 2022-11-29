FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., a Fayette County man was sentenced for drug possession.

According to court documents, Yoshua Tree Dewall, 25, of Mount Hope, was riding as a passenger in a car that was pulled over for defective equipment at 3:30 AM on October 2, 2021. When officers approached the car, they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

During a search of the car, officers found approximately 50 grams of meth, an undisclosed amount of fentanyl, and a handgun. Digital scales and other drug paraphernalia was also taken from the car.

Dewall and two other people in the car were charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Yoshua Tree Dewall was sentenced to no less than one year to no more than 15 years in prison for the felony crime of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. He was also sentenced to ten years in prison for the felony crime of conspiracy.

Dewall pleaded guilty to these charges on October 6, 2022. All of Dewall’s sentences must be served consecutively. He was also ordered to serve 3 to 6 months in prison before he is elgible for parole.

This crime was investigated by the Fayetteville Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Sarah F. Smith.